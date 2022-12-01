The decision to cease sales in China is said to be part of the company’s ongoing turnaround plan for its global construction business.

Parent company of New Holland and Case IH brands - CNH Industrial - has just announced its decision to cease all construction equipment sales in China.

The statement said: “CNH Industrial announces that effective as of December 31, 2022, it will cease all construction equipment sales activities in China.

"In the course of 2021, sales of construction equipment in China totalled approximately $88m and CNH Industrial does not expect to incur significant charges in connection with the cessation of its construction equipment sales activities in China.”

Turnaround

The decision is said to be part of the company’s ongoing turnaround plan for its global construction business.

However, it remains fully committed to its customers and dealers in China and will continue to support the existing fleet of Case construction machines.

The statement went on to offer reassurance in saying that all other existing CNH Industrial activities in the country will not be affected by this decision and will continue without any change.