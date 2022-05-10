It’s understood CNH has plans in place to allow manufacturing to continue, with the strike currently affecting just two of the company’s 38 plants, or less than 10% of its global production.

Over 1,000 unionised workers of CNH Industrial in the US have gone on strike after contract negotiations between the company and the union broke down.

This strike action follows on from the high-profile month-long strike at Deere & Co last year, which resulted in a 10% pay raise for 10,000 workers and another at the Volvo Truck plant.

The staff at CNH in the US are represented by the same union as those at Deere & Co and Volvo, namely the United Auto Workers union.

