The shed on the farm at Slaveen is in good condition.

A 68ac farm near Ennis, Co Clare, sold for €1.32m or just over €19,000/ac a recent public auction.

The land was at Slaveen and was sold by Pat Considine Auctioneers. The farm came with a slatted shed and adjoining cubicle shed, as well as payment entitlements.

The auction opened with a bid of €400,000 and 44 bids later, it was sold under the hammer for €1,320,000 to a local farmer.

The same firm sold a 21.5ac farm in Dunsallagh, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, for €355,000. This was sold in two lots. One lots of 7.5ac sold for €80,000 and 14.5ac with dwelling house sold for €275,000.

Wexford holding

A small holding of land in Co Wexford made €14,700/ac at public auction. The property was at Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Co Carlow, and was sold by Quinn Property.

The property was laid out in three divisions, all in grass and generally of good quality. It had frontage on to the public road and a three-bay shed measuring 30ft by 45ft with a pen and cattle crush.

The property was guided at between €8,000 and €10,000/ac. Some five parties registered to bid at the auction.

The land opened at €150,000 and with five bidders involved, it moved briskly to €300,000. Consultation with the vendor then took place, at which point auctioneer David Quinn declared the land on the market and invited further bids.

Two bidders now competed and the hammer fell at €345,000 to a local dairy farmer.

“The price achieved equated to €14,700 per acre, which is above typical agricultural land values in the area of €10,000 to €12,000 per acre,” David Quinn said.