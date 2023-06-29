The big farm at Brackagh, Co Offaly, had this fine cattle yard.

A nice 30ac farm near Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, met great demand at auction in recent days selling for €750,000 or €25,000/ac.

The holding was at Powderlough and it was sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Sherry.

Bidding opened at €500,000 and three bidders brought it to €730,000. After consultation with the vendors the property was "declared" on the market and soon after it was knocked down to a local farmer.

The farm was in tillage and had no house or sheds but had road frontage.

“It was a great outcome and it reflects the farm’s location, the quality of land in terms of the road frontage and soil fertility,” auctioneer Padraig Sherry of Sherry FitzGerald Sherry said afterwards.

GVM Auctioneers Tullamore sold a large holding at Brackagh, Ballycumber, Co Offaly, in lots. The farm had road frontage and a modern cattle yard with slatted and cubicle accommodation for approximately 150 head.

The main body of the farm, c159.5ac with the yard, made €1.725m or €10,850/ac. A parcel of c3.75ac a short distance up the road sold for €63,000.

“It was a well-attended auction,” auctioneer Gordon Cobbe said. “Both the vendors and ourselves were delighted with the result.”

Jordan Auctioneers had a successful auction of Cooltown House farm. The property, located near Enfield in Co Meath, made €2,18m or just over €15,000/ac.

Four bidders were involved at the start of the auction but it eventually narrowed down to two. The buyers are a local family.

The residence was a traditional two storey farmhouse of 1,528 square feet with reception rooms and four bedrooms. It had been partly renovated but required completion.

The farm offered great potential to a new purchaser to improve and develop it,” auctioneer Clive Kavanagh said afterwards. “There was good interest from the outset which reflects the difficulty in getting a holding of over 100 acres in one block.”