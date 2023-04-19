“The typical value of goods stolen in each instance is approximately €1,000 to €1,500,” An Garda Síochána’s spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána has appealed to to the public and in particular those working at building and agricultural material providers who may have been victims of theft in recent months to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that diesel, timber, insulation, milk replacer, bales and building machinery have been stolen from agri merchants in recent months.

They are currently investigating a number of reports of people calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material.

Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.

“The typical value of goods stolen in each instance is approximately €1,000 to €1,500,” An Garda Síochána’s spokesperson said.

Incidents

A number of incidents have been detected since December 2022 and have occurred in the following counties to date: Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Waterford, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Offaly, Cork and Wexford.

These incidents have predominantly occurred at hardware stores, builders providers and local co-operatives.

Incident room

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.