Some co-ops and merchants have suspended fertiliser sales this week, as fertiliser importers suspended pricing.

Glanbia paused its fertiliser sales on Wednesday and plans to resume taking orders next week.

“Currently, Irish fertiliser importers have suspended pricing. We are working to clear the backlog of orders and plan to resume taking orders next week when we will be in a position to set a new price list,” a Glanbia spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal on Friday evening.

West Cork co-ops

The four west Cork co-ops - Lisavaird, Drinagh, Barryroe and Bandon - also suspended fertiliser sales on Friday.

Lisavaird told its suppliers that it would be “temporarily withdrawing all fertiliser quotes with immediate effect whilst we evaluate stocks”.

Drinagh said that due to “huge challenges” it would be withdrawing fertiliser from sale “with immediate effect until further notice”.

Drummonds also suspended fertiliser sales on Friday. However, it is understood all commitments will be honoured.

Prices

Indications from the trade suggest that the price of CAN (27% N) is going to increase in value to over €1,000/t for delivery in May.

Urea prices earlier this week were being quoted between €900/t and €950/t.

Feed price rises

Separately, Kiernan Milling told customers on Friday that it would be increasing feed prices by €30/t with immediate effect.

“Unfortunately, due to the continued uncertainty in grain markets, we have no option but to increase feed prices by €30 per tonne with immediate effect.

“Any orders as of Friday evening, March 11th, 5pm, will be honoured at the old prices,” it said.

Fodder and feed meeting

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the National Fodder and Feed Security Committee took place on Friday.

It was told by Teagasc that, on dairy farms, nitrogen applications had been curtailed somewhat and that the priority now is the application of nitrogen for grass growth for the rest of March and April.