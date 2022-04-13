Dale Farm and Lakeland Dairies have increased base prices for March.

Northern Ireland’s two largest milk processors have set the trend for March supplies, with a significant increase to base prices.

Dale Farm announced it is raising base by 3.5p/l, which brings suppliers to a starting price of 39.05p/l with the co-op’s 0.3p/l bonus included.

Once bonus payments on volume and milk quality are applied, this should push the final farmgate price above the 40p/l mark.

Lakeland Dairies has added 2.8p/l to its base, which increases to 37.5p/l for March before premiums on milk quality are applied.

Announcing the price increase, the co-op said it will pay out over 39p/l for March milk in NI once all adjustments are made.

The only other processor to declare a price at the time of going to press was Glanbia Cheese, who have added 3p/l to base price, taking it to 37.5p/l.

DAERA statistics

Meanwhile, DEARA statistics show farmgate milk prices averaged 34.85p/l in January across supplies totalling 217.7m litres.

This compares to the 29.41p/l recorded for the same month last year on supplies totalling 211m litres.

