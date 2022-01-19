It is the fourth consecutive month NI milk processors have raised base price. \ Claire Nash

All NI processors have applied a 0.5p/l price increase for milk supplied during December, with the exception of Lakeland Dairies which opted for a 0.4p/l rise in base price.

Across all processors, the starting prices for December milk average 34.14p/l, which is the highest monthly average to be ever recorded in NI.

Lakeland was first to set a price for last month and the latest price rise, combined with its 3p/l winter bonus, puts its suppliers on a starting price of 34.9p/l.

A 0.5p/l increase means Dale Farm suppliers are on a starting base of 35.05p/l once its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus and 2p/l winter bonus are included.

Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown suppliers will be paid from a price of 34.5p/l which again includes a winter bonus of 1.5p/l.

Glanbia Cheese will pay its suppliers from a starting price of 33.75p/l, while a similar increase by Strathroy means it is on 33p/l.

This leaves Aurivo, and while the west of Ireland-based co-op has increased its base by 0.5p/l, its winter bonus drops from 2p/l in November to 1p/l for December. This means its December price is 33.25p/l, 0.5p/l lower than its starting price for November.

Read more

IFA webinar to focus on farm input costs