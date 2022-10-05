Dairygold and Tirlán issued their green harvest grain prices this week. Dairygold was first out with €302/t for barley and €312/t for wheat, inclusive of a €5/t trading bonus and Tirlán is to pay €310/t for feed barley and €320/t for feed wheat, inclusive of a €10/t trading bonus to co-op members.

These prices are for 20% moisture grain, exclusive of VAT, with moisture price adjustments of €3/t down to 15%. They are unquestionably record price levels for green grain and reflect a definite commitment by the co-ops to their grain suppliers.

These price levels carry the bulk of the additional production costs for 2022 which were driven by higher input costs, especially fertiliser. Both co-ops are to pay €385/t for malting barley, inclusive of bonuses at 20% moisture.

This again represents significant support by the co-ops for their growers.

Tirlán pays the loyalty bonus on all crop categories to its members only, while Dairygold only pays a bonus on cereals. In Dairygold’s case, the loyalty bonus for cereals is not confined to co-op members.

Dairygold is particularly strong on bean price to help promote Irish rations while Tirlán has stronger prices for oilseed rape and oat products. The prices for oilseed rape are based on 9% moisture content.

Full details of crop category prices set by Dairygold are shown in Table 1 while the Tirlán prices are shown in Table 2.