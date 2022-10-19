Denmark’s general election campaign is underway and agriculture is emerging as a clear battleground.
Last week it was New Zealand, this week the Social Democrats in Denmark are proposing a CO2 tax on agriculture as part of a new climate strategy.
Green transition
An expert group is to make recommendations on the tax. Similar to the New Zealand proposals, revenue generated by the tax would be returned to agriculture to support the green transition. As part of Denmark’s action plan to reduce emissions by 70% by 2030, the agriculture and forestry sector must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% and 65%.
