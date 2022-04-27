Coillte’s forestry strategic plan contains a number of surprises, not least a return to purchasing and planting 100,000ha of new forests by 2050.
While many will be cautious about Coillte’s return to land purchase, especially in partnership with private investors, there is clarity to the company’s vision for the next three decades, which is lacking in the private sector. A growing number of stakeholders believe there is a need for a Forestry Development Agency (FDA) to address the current crisis.
SHARING OPTIONS: