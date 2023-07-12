The agriculture sector can meet its 25% carbon emissions reduction target by 2030 if there is colossal take-up of key measures in order to slash emissions, Teagasc modelling has predicted.

Its modelling of current livestock trends would see a 29% drop in suckler numbers and an 8% increase in the dairy herd by 2030.

Under this scenario, an ambitious uptake of measures outlined in Teagasc’s new Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), such as reducing the finishing age of cattle by three months and increased use of protected urea, would be required to meet the target. A further displacement of 140,000 livestock units by farms moving into alternative enterprises would be necessary. These include organic farming, forestry and growing grass for feedstock for anaerobic digestion plants.

The use of methane-reducing feed additives in half of the country’s dairy cows would also be required.

Teagasc director Frank O’Mara said the MACC “shows that there is a technology pathway for the agriculture sector to meet its obligation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, but that it needs a very high uptake of measures and future technologies.