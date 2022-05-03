IFA deputy president Brian Rushe at the national community engagement day at Dan O’Loughlin’s farm, Monasterevin, with Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne, assistant commissioner Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, An Garda Síochána, and National Rural Safety Forum members.

IFA animal health chair TJ Maher has criticised the failure of the Department of Agriculture to address the key issues in the collection scheme of fallen animals.

“In recent weeks, the IFA has received reports of knackeries charging above the maximum collection fees for fallen animals.

In some areas, knackeries have refused to collect fallen sheep. This is not the first time some of these issues have been raised with the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

The scheme, in its current format, protects the interests of rendering plants and licensed knackeries at the expense of farmers.

“It’s simply not good enough that Minister McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture have left farmers under the heel of knackeries with a system that is anti-competitive and fails to hold fallen animal collectors accountable,” he said.

Compelled

He said the Department of Agriculture is compelled under EU law to provide an effective and efficient fallen animal collection system for farmers as this is the only mechanism for animal disposal allowed.

The IFA is calling on the Department of Agriculture to have a full review of the disposal arrangements.

The current system is failing to deliver for farmers and the two key issues that must be addressed are guaranteed collection of all animals and competitive collection fees.

Potato planting under threat unless growers are supported

IFA national potato chair Sean Ryan said spiralling input costs will lead to less planting of potatoes. He said the margin for growing potatoes has always been tight, but the upcoming season will not be viable if growers don’t get price increases.

“Many growers will simply not plant. They had to pay up-front to secure necessary inputs this spring. The planting season is currently under way and already there are reports of growers cutting back on production because of costs,” he said.

“Growers who are storing potatoes are being hammered by soaring energy costs whilst receiving the same or less for their produce than they would have last autumn. It’s not a sustainable model and it will evidently lead to supply issues before new season stocks become available next year,” he said.

All retailers will have to step up and pay more for wholesales potatoes today and also give a guaranteed base price for the autumn that gives growers certainty to go ahead and plant new-season potatoes. According to the recently published report by economist Jim Power, commissioned by the IFA, potatoes were the only fresh produce to decline at retail level last year (a decrease of 4.7%).

Irish consumers and retailers must place value on homegrown produce.

Strategic action from Government is required immediately.