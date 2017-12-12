Updated: collision between bus and forklift in Dublin
By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
Fire brigade units from Dublin are this morning attending a collision between a bus and a forklift, .
A bus and forklift were involved in a road traffic accident on Monday morning in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade first reported the incident, saying it was a crash between a bus and a farm vehicle.
Three people were injured in the incident.
Fire brigade units from Tallaght and Dolphinâ€™s Barn are attending the incident which happened around 7.45am.
Units from Tallaght & Dolphins Barn are attending a bus vs farm vehicle RTC in Rathcoole (Johnstown Rd near school). Road blocked, @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/XKD9udoPnJ— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 12, 2017
Johnstown Rd is blocked where the incident happened, near the school.
More in News
By CaitrÃona Morrissey on 11 December 2017
By CaitrÃona Morrissey on 12 December 2017
By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
Related Stories
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...