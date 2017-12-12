Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Updated: collision between bus and forklift in Dublin
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Updated: collision between bus and forklift in Dublin

By on
Fire brigade units from Dublin are this morning attending a collision between a bus and a forklift, .
Fire brigade units from Dublin are this morning attending a collision between a bus and a forklift, .

A bus and forklift were involved in a road traffic accident on Monday morning in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade first reported the incident, saying it was a crash between a bus and a farm vehicle.

Three people were injured in the incident.

Fire brigade units from Tallaght and Dolphinâ€™s Barn are attending the incident which happened around 7.45am.

Johnstown Rd is blocked where the incident happened, near the school.

More in News
Member
Poll result: one in four votes for â‚¬20,000 limit on farm payments
News
Poll result: one in four votes for â‚¬20,000 limit on farm payments
By CaitrÃ­ona Morrissey on 11 December 2017
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
News
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
By CaitrÃ­ona Morrissey on 12 December 2017
New Green Cert â€˜top-upâ€™ opens doors to livestock auctioneering
News
New Green Cert â€˜top-upâ€™ opens doors to livestock auctioneering
By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad

Place ad