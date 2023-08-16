The extent of the housing crisis is no longer disputed by any political party, but none has produced a coherent set of policies likely to bring down prices and rents. Assorted short-term fixes are popular – the latest example being the reintroduction of mortgage interest subsidies – and almost all would expand demand rather than supply, thus exacerbating the crisis.

Supply is constrained by the local authority planning system which creates shortages of zoning (there is no shortage of land) and of usable planning permissions. The latest political diversionary tactic is to assert a right to housing in the constitution without addressing the issues which constrain supply.

Since there is no constitutional impediment to an effective housing policy, a referendum on housing is a surprising remedy.

It was different with, for example, the divorce referendum in 1995 and the abortion referendum in 2018. In both cases, the Government and Oireachtas were powerless to change the law in the face of an explicit prohibition in the constitution. No change was possible without a public vote.

Lack of political will

A constitutional right to housing may be put to voters in a forthcoming referendum and the precise wording is being debated. Whatever the wording, the motivation for the creation of a right to something which the political system is unwilling to deliver needs to be explained.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin outlined his thinking in an opinion piece last week for The Irish Times. He asserts that the people should be allowed “to enshrine the right to secure, appropriate and affordable housing in the foundational law of our State”.

Everyone will surely agree with Deputy Ó Broin: it would be splendid if policies could be pursued which would deliver affordable housing, to buy or to rent, ideally with the emphasis on the areas where the current crisis is most acute. It is outrageous that younger people on decent incomes in the main cities struggle with extravagant rents and cannot contemplate taking out a mortgage to buy. His concluding paragraph, however, does not share his proposals for bringing about this happy outcome. He writes that “a constitutional right to housing will not, in and of itself, fix our broken housing system”. In this he is surely 100% correct.

Case for referendum

There is no constitutional right to food, for example, but the national distribution system for groceries seems to be in working order. The system for delivering housing is broken in his words, and has been broken for several decades.

Eoin Ó Broin’s case for a referendum is therefore distinct from any direct contribution which the constitutional change would make, since he concedes that it would have no effect. His case is that it would place “a firm legal obligation on the current and all future governments to realise that right through its laws, policies and budgets”.

By implication, the current and/or future governments would be able to respond to this new legal source of pressure with the needed changes in laws, policies and budgets, which suggests that they already know what changes are required or could quickly find out. Why not fire ahead and propose the policy changes, without the cost and hassle of a referendum which would make no difference?

Lining legal pockets

The process which Deputy Ó Broin appears to have in mind is one where a constitutional right is created, citizens will complain that it is not being honoured and they will engage lawyers. M’learned friends will furrow their erudite brows and run up costs for the State measured in millions of guineas. The politicians will then hop to it and implement a housing policy that works, having declined to do so until ordered by the courts, despite knowing all along what that policy would look like.

That such a policy exists is implicit in Ó Broin’s article, unless he has mischievously proposed to enshrine something incapable of attainment in the constitution.

The more plausible explanation is that he has a pretty good idea of what needs to be done but is shy about spelling it out, and so are an entire generation of politicians – local and national – in all parties.

Ireland needs to build far more residential units over the next decade or two, not just to accommodate population growth but to bring an end to the continuing urban sprawl around the main cities, especially Dublin. The sprawl makes a rational and environmentally responsible transport policy impossible and has displaced tens of thousands of people outside the areas where they would prefer to live.

Support for Nimbyism has become the default position of all the main political parties, including Sinn Féin. Standing up to residents’ associations is politically tough, but unavoidable. Asking the electorate to do politicians’ work, intermediated through the courts once the constitution has been altered, is a counsel of despair.