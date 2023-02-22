On Tuesday, the Government revealed the details of what amounts to a mini budget, extending cost of living measures introduced last October in Budget 2023, which the Taoiseach told the Dáil will require a Finance Bill. October’s measures went beyond what some commentators felt was prudent.
But tax revenue in recent months has exceeded expectations and ministers have been emboldened to undertake extra spending and further tax reliefs. This is despite evidence that the inflation surge could be receding and that the European Central Bank could pause its increases in official interest rates later this year.
