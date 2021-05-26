Commodity super-cycles are not new and farmers have seen it all before. Various index numbers of world agricultural prices have risen strongly over the last year, although some have yet to recover losses seen in earlier periods.

Grain prices worldwide have surged, as have prices for rapeseed oil and, more importantly for Irish farmers, returns from milk and beef have improved sharply. It would be nice to imagine that these developments signal an era of better margins but there are good reasons for caution. Aside, of course, from the familiar hazards of making long-term economic forecasts at all.