Following the debacles with the National Broadband Plan and the National Children’s Hospital, both of which could cost more than double the estimate initially approved, the credibility of the capital programme will not survive another massive overshoot on a megaproject.
It is the Government’s declared intention to expand public investment in the decade ahead, to deal with backlogs in housing, water, roads, health, education and several other areas. Another big overshoot squeezes the budget left for other priorities and assurances have been given that there will be no more.
