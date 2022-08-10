A casualty of the renewed violence affecting Gaza and Israel was a friendly match between two of Europe’s elite clubs, Juventus and Atlético Madrid, scheduled for Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield stadium last Sunday. The game was played instead at Juve’s training ground in Turin. The Bloomfield stadium expected to sell most of the 29,400 seats at the venue, which is operated by the city.
They will not miss the revenue, since there were 70 match days at Bloomfield over the last 12 months. The venue, rebuilt and modernised in 2019, is also popular for concerts – Celine Dion performed there at the end of May – but the main business is football.
SHARING OPTIONS: