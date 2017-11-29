Colm McCarthy: HSE appears to operate in a parallel universe
By Colm McCarthy on 29 November 2017
The Health Service Executive, the largest employer in the State, appears to operate in a parallel universe.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Margaret Hawkins on 06 October 2017
By Margaret Hawkins on 15 September 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...