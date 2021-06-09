Energy security is not an issue until, some fine day, it becomes the only issue. The power switches off, industry and business grind to a halt, the lights go out. This almost happened in recent months and Ireland needs to reconfigure its energy supply system.
Spare capacity is shrinking in the electricity industry at a time when demand is expected to grow and conventional power stations with high emissions will have to close. Ireland is not the only country with decisions to take.
