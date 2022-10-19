An Bord Pleanála (ABP) plays a pivotal role in Ireland’s planning system. Once a development has received approval from a local authority, any party unhappy with the decision can appeal to ABP and appeals account for about 2,000 cases per annum. Total caseload at ABP has been around 3,000 per annum. In addition to appeals, there are local authority proposals, compulsory acquisitions and infrastructure schemes.
Housing schemes above a certain size (so-called strategic housing developments of more than 100 units) can also go direct to ABP, skipping the local authority phase, along a channel designed to expedite the process.
