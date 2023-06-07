If history is a guide, next October’s budget will be a giveaway, to be followed by a run of bad luck on the fiscal front and budgetary cutbacks down the line.

It has been ever thus: the last Irish fiscal crisis followed a string of ‘generous’ budgets through the bubble period alongside incompetent supervision of the banking system, enough to leave the State unable to finance itself in 2010 and into an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue programme.

Cue tax increases and expenditure cutbacks, concentrated in the public capital programme. Memories are short. The period following the financial crash did not see enormous reductions in current Government spending, as is regularly alleged.

The real level, after inflation, of key social transfers, including unemployment benefit and old age pensions, was protected, a considerable political achievement in the circumstances.

The adjustment consisted mainly of tax increases and really savage cuts to the capital programme, which has only recently begun to recover. A steady and effective capital programme has rarely been achieved in Ireland.

There has been a feast-or-famine approach, with the axe falling on capital rather than current spending whenever the tide goes out.

If corporation tax revenues, currently delivering one-quarter of total revenue against a normal figure of 10% or so, prove to be transient, there will be a painful reckoning.

Two or three years hence, if the budget strings are imprudently loosened, taking the hatchet to the capital programme would be the political soft option once again.

It would be wiser to skip the giveaway budgets and focus on the longer term, but that looks a forlorn hope in the current climate.

The economy is operating at close to full employment and budget stimulus will either suck in imports or risk a domestic cost inflation, according to every economic commentator who has offered an opinion.

Risk

Since the economists will be ignored based on past form, the real risk now is the damage that will be done to the capital programme when the next budgetary tightening has to be undertaken.

It is critical that no giant capital commitments are entered into in the election run-up – commitments that will put the squeeze on important projects that ought to survive if the wheels fall off.

The biggest by far is the project called Metro North, a single tram line to the north of central Dublin to the airport and the suburb of Swords, now admitted to cost around €10 billion versus an estimate a few years back of €3 billion.

It could cost even more, and once commenced, every other component of the public capital programme becomes a candidate for cutbacks, which means that schools and hospitals, overdue road repairs and the infrastructure support for housing developments are all at risk.

Public Spending Code

The public’s protection against premature commitment to costly mega projects is the Public Spending Code.

It requires that project promoters, in this instance the Department of Transport and its offshoots, should first establish, before a detailed scheme is developed, that the problem to be addressed is substantial and that the project has been assessed against alternatives, including the alternative of doing nothing.

Which means leaving the resources free for deployment on higher priorities.

The proponents of Metro North have failed to establish that surface access to Dublin airport is in any sense an urgent national problem.

Why is it urgent to tie up the overburdened An Bord Pleanála for the year ahead and to threaten the axe, if the luck runs out, for €10 billion worth of projects elsewhere?

Air traffic volumes around Europe, and in Ireland, have recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, and Dublin is the key national asset in the air transport system.

It has a balance value of about €2.5 billion and has just completed a full-size runway which cost the budgeted €320m, the cheapest new runway in Europe in recent times.

Why exactly is the Government proposing to commit four times the value of the airport to a scheme to deliver rail service to what is the busiest bus station in Ireland?

Dublin Airport is number 12 in the list of Europe’s largest – Ireland is an island, so external surface transport for passengers is not competitive.

It is only 12 kilometres from the city centre – the average for Europe’s 20 largest airports is 22 kilometres, so city centre access is not difficult. It is located just off the M50, where the major roads from the rest of the island converge.

There are frequent direct bus services from all over the country, including Northern Ireland. The best journey time from the city centre to Dublin Airport by public transport is around 25 minutes, below the average for Europe’s top 20 of 27 minutes.

Just 15 of them have direct rail links, clearly not necessary to build a strong public transport share.