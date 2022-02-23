Glanbia and its 4,500 milk suppliers won a significant victory in the Supreme Court last week, as An Taisce lost its latest appeal against the cheese plant at Slieverue in south Kilkenny.
The company had already won in the High Court, where An Taisce had appealed the decision of An Bord Pleanála, confirming the grant of permission by Kilkenny County Council in November 2019. An intermediate round at the Appeal Court was avoided, since the High Court denied leave to appeal thereto, so An Taisce applied directly to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.
