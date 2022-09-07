“There are not too many people in rural Ireland who can afford €60,000 electric vehicles”, according to Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore. There are not too many in urban Ireland either and the total fleet of electric cars has reached no more than 63,000 out of a national total of well over two million.

At the current rate of going, it will take a long time before electrifying the car fleet will have made any worthwhile dent in carbon emissions. Apart from anything else, electricity is far from being decarbonised – most power generated in Ireland still comes from fossil fuels.