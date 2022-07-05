Taoiseach Micheál Martin committed his party and, presumably, the Government to a hugely significant policy switch last week. The age at which old age pensions become payable is to remain indefinitely at 66.
Prior to the last general election in February 2020, it had been the Government’s intention to increase the pension age gradually, to offset the persistent improvements in life expectancy which have been evident for decades and which are gradually altering the age composition of the population.
