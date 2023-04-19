The event is starting at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

This weekend sees a road run for all vehicles in north Wexford, in remembrance of Colm Donnelly. Colm, only 18 years old, loved tractors and cars.

He died following a tragic accident while working on his own car in February.

Five people have benefited from the donation of Colm’s organs.

The event is starting from the Bunker Bar (Y25 T889) near Gorey at 1pm on Sunday afternoon, with registration from 10am.

Proceeds

The proceeds are going to St Vincent’s Hospital ICU, friends of Gorey District Hospital, and the schools Colm attended.