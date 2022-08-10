The legendary Limerick hurling shout of ‘Come on Ahane the spuds are boiling’ has obviously migrated east to Wicklow, where man-of-the-match performances are now being rewarded with bags of the traditional rural staple.
Danny Staunton was a recent beneficiary of this novel development, when the Glenealy hurler secured a bag of ‘Wexican British Queens’ for his endeavours following his club’s league and championship victory over neighbours Kiltegan.The spuds were from Homegrown Farm of Curracloe in Wexford, and were presented on the night by Louise Hollingsworth of Kelly’s Fruit and Veg in Wicklow town.
