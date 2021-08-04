Italian engineering and componentry manufacturer Comer Industries is set to acquire 100% of Walterscheid Powertrain Group, a German manufacturer of powertrain systems.

The combination of Comer and Walterscheid will create one of the largest global providers of powertrain equipment and aftermarket parts for the agricultural and construction markets.

Comer is probably best known in Irish machinery circles for its mower beds and gearboxes, while Walterscheid is best known here for high-quality drive shafts, both of which are used by many Irish manufacturers.

To get a feel for the scale of these manufacturers, the two companies together generated €792.3m revenue for the 12 months ending 31 December 2020.

Comer says the operation is unique in the international scene and creates the first global player in the field of mechanics applied to the agriculture sector.

The firm says that its objective is to build an industrial group of global stature, present in 75 countries worldwide. It is understood the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.