Current IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey has ruled himself out of contesting the IFA presidency in elections to be held later this year. “Not this time,” he explained.

The Leitrim farmer backed out of the race after “huge consideration with family and colleagues” and said an election campaign would be a “distraction from my duties with the sheep committee, particularly the way lamb prices are”.

He said he informed fellow IFA members of his decision at the Leitrim county executive meeting on Tuesday night.

At present, there are two confirmed candidates in each of the IFA leadership races.

Current association national treasurer Martin Stapleton and south Leinster chair Francie Gorman are set to contest the presidency, while IFA farm family chair Alice Doyle and Connacht chair Pat Murphy have entered the race for the deputy president role.

Election

Asked who he might now back in each of the races, Comiskey suggested their needs to be more representation of small drystock farmers in IFA’s leadership.

On the current Stapleton versus Gorman contest, he said they are “two good candidates who’ve the right thing at heart”.

“The drystock sector is where I am. Francie is in that,” he added.

Communication

The current IFA sheep chair warned that “the IFA has to communicate better” and said this is what he would have focused on improving if he contested the election.

“We have to do more than emailing and texting. I see older farmers, they’re not opening an email or a WhatsApp. We have to communicate our message better,” he said.

