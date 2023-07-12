TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin and Michael McNamara have condemned remarks by an audience member in relation to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan at the Ballinasloe meeting on the proposed EU nature restoration law.

A member of the audience said that Minister Ryan “should be thrown off the Cliffs of Moher”, which was recorded and reported by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The three TDs issued a statement in the wake of this report, saying: “It was brought to our attention that a member of the audience had made an entirely unacceptable comment in respect of Minister Eamon Ryan.

“From our understanding, this occurred during a round of applause while another speaker was talking at the podium and the comment was not heard by the hosts or moderator at the top table.

“Obviously, we totally condemn the comments as reported to us and, had we heard them, or had they been brought to our attention during the meeting we would have acted immediately, including asking the person to leave forthwith, as there is no place for such discourse at any public meeting.”

They outlined that both the moderator and hosts had made it clear throughout the meeting that all speakers were to be respected.

At one point Michael Fitzmaurice left the top table to approach a member of the audience who was repeatedly disruptive and, according to the TDs’ statement “told him in no uncertain terms we would not tolerate any further interruptions and a few minutes later the person left the room”.