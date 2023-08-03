The overall senior Commercial championship at the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show was won by Limerick man Shane Giltinane, with his January 2021-born heifer. She is sired by the Belgian Blue bull Hazzard and out of a Charolais cross dam. From left: James Kelly, handler, Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Shane Giltinane and Joanne Giltinane. \ Shanon Kinahan

When you think of the Commercial cattle classes at Tullamore Show, you always think of superb quality, thronged ringsides and accents from near and far as enthusiasts travel the length and breadth of the country to witness the very best of what Commercial cattle breeders have to offer.

Each year, the quality continues to climb and, with that, the competition grows increasingly stiffer.

This year, it is expected that 365 entries of all shapes and sizes will grace the biggest two rings in the show field, making it the largest livestock section at any event in Ireland.

There are many highlights throughout the day including the Charolais cross class, the Limousin cross class, the replacement breeding heifer class and one of the main attractions, the Beef Animal of the Future class, which will see 35 cattle battle it out to be crowned the 2023 Beef Animal of the Future, as well as the €2,000 Dawn Meats heifer class and the €2,000 Moyvalley Meats bullock class.

This year’s Commercial cattle section will have three young handlers classes open to young people aged eight to 11 years, 12 to 16 years and 17 to 26 years.

There are 13 calf classes which will be followed by the prestigious FBD National Livestock Show Calf Championships and there are also 12 senior cattle classes which will be followed by the FBD National Livestock Show senior cattle championships.

Two new additions to this year’s Commercial cattle section see the introduction of a new pairs class open to calves and senior cattle.

The pairs can be mixed male or female. However, they have to be owned by the one exhibitor and there is a €250 cash prize up for grabs to win this class.

Another new addition this year is the €2,000 Blonde-sired calf extravaganza, which is open to calves born in 2023 that have BAX (Blonde cross) on their animal passports. The class is open to males and females weighing up to 385kg and prizewinning calves will be required to give a DNA sample.

There is €1,000 up for grabs for the first prizewinner.