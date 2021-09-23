A much cooler day in Balmoral on Thursday as the commercial cattle took centre stage on day two.

Tasked with judging the cattle present was well-known Scottish show woman Lynsey Bett.

She tapped out her overall commercial champion as Big Day Out.

This November 2019-born heifer was brought out by well-known stock man James Alexander, who also claimed the overall Limousin championship on Wednesday.

Overall commercial champion Big Day Out.

Big Day Out is a Belgian Blue heifer purchased down south earlier in the year and was described by the judge as “just my type".

Weighing in at 660kg, the champion's next day out will be at Beef and Lamb in the same location later in the year.

Reserve female

Standing reserve female and reserve overall champion was the Limousin heifer Voodoo Magic.

This stylish yearling heifer was bred and exhibited by Dermott and Garrett Small and B Wilkinson.

Sired by well-known Limousin bull Ronick Hawk, she is out of the proven breeder Pocahontas. Voodoo Magic now has sights on some of the leading shows across the water this backend.

Male champion Roger Ramjet.

Taking the overall male championship was Roger Ramjet from Jack Smyth.

This son of Charolais bull Sportsman Monarch is out of a TVR-sired heifer originally bred by Pearse McNamee.

Weighing in at 600kg, the 14-month-old embryo steer will now also head to Beef and Lamb later this year.