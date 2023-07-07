Ireland's forestry programme, launched to run from 2023 to 2027, has still not been green-lit by the European Commission. \ Claire Nash

The European Commission and the Department of Agriculture remain in deadlock over Ireland’s forestry programme.

The programme, first launched in early November 2022, eight months ago, has yet to receive the green light from the Commission due to its request that it comply to state-aid rules.

On Wednesday, officials from the Department of Agriculture told TD and senator members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee that they received further letters outlining the Commission’s concerns on 6 and 21 June.

“The Commission is currently reviewing this notification in detail to decide whether the proposed forestry programme is compatible with EU state aid rules.

“The Department has recently responded in detail to the correspondence received on the 6 June and is also currently preparing an additional comprehensive reply to the further correspondence received on the 21 June,” senior forestry inspector at the Department, Fergus Moore, said.

Meetings

Moore noted that bi-lateral discussions were also held on the forestry programme in person between the Commission and Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, and Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, on the 20 June.

This included “intensive engagements” with first vice-president of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, and European Commissioner for the environment, Virginijus Sinkeviciu, he said.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett met with first vice-president of the Commission Frans Timmermans last month. \ Odhran Ducie

The continued back-and-forth between the Department, Ministers and the Commission runs simultaneous to missed planting targets for the first six months of the year.

Problems

On the deadlock, senator Victor Boyhan said, “we’ve gone around the house” where “the forestry sector is in crisis and no one seems to be listening”.

“No one is really willing to get up, come down and tell us what the story is. The real issue is transparency.

"The real issue is: what is going on in the European Union? What are the discussions with Minister Ryan, Minister Hackett and vice-president Timmermans?” he asked.

Boyhan suggested that there has been no transparency when it comes to the “hiccups” preventing the forestry programme’s approval in Brussels.

“Farmers and foresters and people in involved in the sector don’t really know what’s going on,” he said.

