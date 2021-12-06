Ireland will receive €361.5m in 2021, €276.7m in 2022 and €282.2m in 2023.

The European Commission has approved a €920m Brexit fund to help mitigate the negative impacts of Brexit.

Not only is Ireland its biggest beneficiary, but also the first member state to receive its pre-financing.

The Commission will allocate the funding from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve and will cover expenses since 1 January 2020.

The European Commission will disburse the first instalment of the pre-financing to Ireland by the end of the current year.

The Commission expects to adopt Brexit Adjustment Reserve decisions for the other member states in the coming weeks.

Brexit impact

This funding will help Ireland's economy in mitigating the impact of Brexit, through support to regions and economic sectors.

These supports include job creation and protection, such as short-time work schemes, re-skilling, and training.

The funding that Ireland will receive will contribute to improve living standards

European Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “The EU's Brexit Adjustment Reserve stands for solidarity with those most affected. In moving forward, we don't want to leave anyone behind.

“The funding that Ireland will receive will contribute to improve living standards, support economic growth in the country and mitigate the negative impacts in local communities.”

Background

Brexit has had a negative effect on all member states, but in different ways. Some member states, regions, sectors or local communities are more affected than others.

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve of €5.4bn has been put in place to support all member states, while ensuring a strong concentration on those most affected.

The financial contribution from the reserve to a member state will be implemented under shared management.

It does not need advanced programming or planning of measures and provides flexibility in the implementation in line with the subsidiarity principle.

The regulation entered into force in October this year.