Significant progress has been made for an Irish grass-based beef PGI.

The European Commission has backed an all-island Irish grass-fed beef protected geographical indication (PGI), pending one last window for stakeholder objections.

In a new paper, the Commission has opted to significantly progress the finalisation of Ireland’s grass-fed beef PGI, stating that following its examination, the submission “fulfils the conditions” Brussels requires.

Ireland originally submitted an application to secure a PGI for its beef a little under a year ago but was forced to revise its submission to include an all-island approach after objections were made by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) of Northern Ireland.

The European Commission has said the Irish PGI submission "fulfills" the required conditions.

It is understood that the Department of Agriculture in Dublin made significant amendments to its revised PGI submission and it is this document that has now been backed by the Commission.

However, the Commission has not opted to give the full green light for the PGI, with the document now returning to stakeholder consultation for a further three months.

There is a now a three month window for new stakeholder objections to the PGI.

The relevant authorities of other EU member states or persons with a legitimate interest now have until the end of October 2023 to submit a notice of opposition against the PGI, which the Commission will examine before seeking further amendments or rubber stamping, finally. There were no such significant objections at the time of the objections from Northern Ireland last year.

Scrutiny

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue welcomed the “fact that the European Commission has finalised its scrutiny of the PGI application for Irish Grass Fed Beef”.

He said this came following the amendment of the application to extend the geographical area within the PGI to include Northern Ireland.

“If successfully registered, the PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef will be of real benefit to our suckler and beef farmers as a reward for their hard work, commitment and dedication to producing a world-class beef product.

"This application for a PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef is a reflection of the truly unique product from this island and a solid step towards recognition of that fact.

“I am hopeful that the process is progressing to conclusion,” he added.

‘Home and dry’

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus said that with the latest development in Brussels, an Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI is “close to home and dry”.

“I am very pleased to see Ireland’s all-island PGI application successfully advancing though the legislative procedure.

“Irish Grass Fed Beef is a world class product and Irish farmers, across the island, deserve a premium return for it.

"PGIs are known to command a higher price. I hope to see those family farmers who have built Ireland’s international reputation finally get their fair dividend,” MEP MacManus said.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole stated that the developments in Brussels are a “significant step forward in the process to achieving rightful recognition for Irish Grass Fed Beef as a unique European product”.

