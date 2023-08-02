The schemes will run right up to the end of 2027. / Philip Doyle

The afforestation element of the State’s €1.3bn forestry programme for 2023 to 2027 received the green light from the European Commission on Wednesday, with applications to open over the coming weeks.

The programme will pay farmers afforestation grants to establish forestry and will provide annual farmer payments for 20 years, up from only 15 years under the previous programme.

These premiums will pay 46% to 66% higher than the previous scheme - up to €1,142/ha - and the 15-year payment limit will remain in place for non-farmer applicants to the scheme, which is intended to weight the scheme towards farmers.

It places a renewed emphasis and will pay higher rates for forest types including agroforestry, continuous-cover forestry and stands of native, mixed broadleaves.

‘Milestone’

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett welcomed the approval as a “hugely significant milestone” in the State’s plans to increase forestry cover and meet climate targets.

“The new €1.3bn forestry programme is the best-funded, most environmentally friendly programme in the history of the State,” Minister Hackett announced.

“It has been designed so that planting trees can deliver for farm incomes, for climate, for biodiversity, for water quality, for recreation, for rural economies and for the production of high-quality timber for use in our homes and other buildings of the future.

“I would encourage farmers to look seriously at forestry as an option to complement their existing farming enterprise and I look forward to engaging with all interested parties to make this new programme a huge success.”

Farmers ‘central’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that farmers will be central to reaching the State’s forestry targets.

“Reflecting that ambition, our new forestry programme is designed to attract and reward farmers ahead of any other landowners,” he said.

“This Government’s policy is to provide farmers with the biggest opportunity to benefit from the forestry payments this programme can deliver.”

Farmers will be central to achieving the State's forestry targets, Minister McConalogue maintains. / Ramona Farrelly

He recognised that confidence in the forestry sector has taken a hit, but maintains that the higher yearly payments can make the schemes attractive in spite of this.

The acreage of forestry granted new licenses by the Department of Agriculture is running 82% behind those issued up to this time last year.

“I fully appreciate that confidence in the sector has been damaged, but this programme, that will see farmers get 20-year premiums at an annual rate up to 66% higher than previous programmes, will reinvigorate the sector and support our climate action targets.”

Applications

Minister McConalogue said that applications will open over the coming weeks and that information will be made available to stakeholders to understand its terms and conditions.

A strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment remain to be completed by the Department.

“My Department will conduct a series of information and training workshops for stakeholders so that all those submitting applications will be fully aware of the benefits of the new programme, as well as the terms and conditions of the new programme resulting from the Commission’s decision,” the Minister added.