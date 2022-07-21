Brussels has also proposed a “mandatory gas demand reduction”, which could come into effect across all member states. / Ramona Farrelley

The European Commission has proposed that all member states voluntarily cut their gas usage by 15% from August for a period of eight months.

Should this voluntary reduction fail to roll back demand by this 15% target, Brussels has also proposed a “mandatory gas demand reduction”, which would come into effect across all member states.

This emergency tool on mandatory gas reduction could either be triggered by the Commission itself of if three member states request that it be activated.

The Commission has said that a “deterioration” in relations with Russia is likely, prompting its fears that gas supply could be further reduced heading into the winter months.

Ireland, along with all other member states, will have to update its existing national emergency plans by the end of September to outline the measures intended to reduce demand by the 15% set out in the Commission’s proposal.

Measures stating how the switch to alternative energy sources will be facilitated are to be outlined in this plan.

The roadmap to less gas

Increasing energy generation from renewables is listed by the Commission as one of the primary means that will allow gas use to be curtailed. Gas rationing “would only have to be taken as a last resort”.

Over 20% of the EU’s energy comes from renewables, with this set to increase to 40% by 2030 under existing plans announced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also mentioned in the proposal is the granting of derogations on an “exceptional and temporary” basis from certain environmental regulations if such measures would allow for reduced gas dependency.

Farmers prioritised

The EU farmers’ group Cop-Cogeca has said that the announcement shows that farms are high on the list of priority recipients of energy supplies.

It commented that energy price increases have already had a detrimental impact on farm margins and that further difficulties would be experienced if gas supplies were rationed going into the high-demand winter period.

“Over the past year, the costs of electricity, natural gas, fertilisers, transport fuel and external labour have increased dramatically, which is already having a severe impact on European farmers and the EU agri-food sector as a whole.

“These existing difficulties would be exacerbated by gas rationing, which would have an additional impact on the availability and affordability of food and feed.

“Today’s communication sends a clear message to member states: give the agri-food sector priority access to gas supplies, right behind households and hospitals,” the group stated.