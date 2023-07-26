The European Commission has placed the decision on whether the nitrates derogation is cut from 250kg nitrogen per hectare (N/ha) to 220kg N/ha at the Department of Agriculture’s door.

When asked when the Commission will decide on whether the derogation is cut, an EU official told the Irish Farmers Journal that there is “no pending decision” for the Commission.

“The derogation decision clearly establishes that the Irish authorities have to perform the two-year review and inform the Commission on its outcome,” they stated.

“The derogation decision, not the Commission, establishes the obligation for the Irish authorities to identify areas draining into waters reporting pollution, risk of pollution or worsening trends and to inform the Commission by 30 September on the outcome of the two-year review and in particular on the areas and farms where the reduction of the derogated amount and additional measures under the nitrates action programme will be applied as of 1 January 2024,” the official added.