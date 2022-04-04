The letters were meant to be published last week, but have been delayed for at least three weeks.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed receipt of the initial observations letter from the European Commission on Ireland’s CAP strategic plan, stating the letter “marks another important milestone” in the journey to finalise the 2023-2027 CAP for farmers.

Brussels is allowing member states three weeks to “reflect” on the observations and reply to key points “if necessary” before it intends on publishing the initial reaction to the plans for the public to see.

It had been previously understood that the observation letters would be published as soon they were sent to member states.

Assessment

“Ireland is one of the 19 member states who submitted their plans ahead of the statutory deadline of 1 January 2022 and to whom the Commission is now responding following an assessment by all of the relevant Commission services, including those responsible for agriculture, climate and the environment,” said Minister McConalogue.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski recognised that farmers need clarity on final details of the plans to prepare for next year, in comments made after the announcement.

“Farmers are already planning for 2023. It is essential that they have clarity and certainty on how the CAP will support them in their work,” said Commissioner Wojciechowski.

“I will therefore continue to work closely with all member states towards finalising CAP plans in a timely manner,” he added.

Practical and high-level

The Minister commented that the remarks of the Commission covered both high-level matters within the plan and more concise observations on the practical elements of schemes.

“It is clear that the Commission has carried out a comprehensive assessment of our draft plan.

“They comprise a mixture of high-level and more detailed, technical observations,” Minister McConalogue said.

Chance to review

Commissioner Wojciechowski has requested that member states consider the impact of their plans on food security, given recent disruptions to the agri-food supply chain. The plans were submitted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The Commission has also asked all member states to review their plans in the context of the impacts arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the need to strengthen the sector’s resilience, while also achieving greater environmental sustainability, and this is something we will reflect further on.”

Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon are due to receive a briefing from Department officials on the observations made by Brussels in the coming days.

The Minister added that his Department would continue to consult stakeholders over the coming months as the plan undergoes approval.

“We will then share the contents with stakeholders in advance of a meeting of the CAP stakeholder consultative committee,” he said.