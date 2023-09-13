Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has stated that he has received a commitment from European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius that options are being explored to implement the derogation cut that will not lead to a reduction in the national herd.

Markey spoke after a “robust” meeting with the commissioner, who informed Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that most of the country would fall from 250kg organic N/ha to 220kg/ha.

“I had a robust meeting with the Commissioner today in Strasbourg and raised a number of concerns around the nitrates decision and the impact it would have on Irish farmers,” said Markey.

“The Commissioner told me he is committed to working to find a solution - within the framework - by the end of September that would avoid slaughtering animals.”

The midlands-northwest MEP commented that the grass-based system of Irish farming was explained to the environment commissioner over the course of their discussion.

“I highlighted a number of issues and possible flexibilities including the unique situation in Ireland, the good work already being done at farm level and the need for testing methodologies to reflect that good work.

“We also discussed the EPA mapping data and the exporting of slurry.

“While challenges remain, I believe a more positive outcome can be achieved by the end of the month.”