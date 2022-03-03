A review of the EU's Farm to Fork strategy will be conducted by the European Commission over the coming weeks in light of the “new situation” facing the agri-food supply chain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

The Commissioner’s announcement came as he acknowledged the “clear call” from EU member states to ensure that EU food sovereignty is maintained following the disruptions arising from the invasion after Wednesday’s special meeting of the council of agricultural ministers.

“To put it in a nutshell, we need to look at all these objectives again in the context of food security given the new situation that we are faced with, and all of this will be done over the next few weeks,” Commissioner Wojciechowski said.

Supply chain disruptions across the EU have been the result of an effective cessation of all shipping movements through the Black Sea, the route taken by almost all grain exports from Ukraine to the EU.

Fears have also been voiced over the price and availability of fertilisers across the EU and Ireland in this week's Irish Farmers Journal.

Production capacity

The Commission’s farming chief noted that “maybe now is not the time” for the implementation of some measures within the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies that have the potential to limit agricultural production in the EU.

The intention of the council to ensure EU tillage production reaches full capacity, particularly that of oil and protein crops, has been noted by the Commissioner, who stated that this priority will be taken to the Commission next week.

However, he added that “when it comes to strategy, being blunt, we do not want to toss these strategies aside” as they had been agreed upon by the Commission and member states.

Not all of the policy objectives of these strategies, such as improved animal welfare, impeded the union’s capacity to produce, commented the Commissioner.

Farming threatened by attacks

The council’s calls were made before the Commissioner warned of the potential for farming to be the target of military and cyber attacks in conflict situations.

“We need [to] not just look at food production, we need to look at how we can react when there is a military threat,” the Commissioner stated.

“Obviously, farming can be the threat of a cyber attack and if there is increased aggression, farming can also be the target of a military attack,” he said.

A diversification of agricultural production and the retention of small farms across the EU could be measures taken to safeguard the production of food against threats of attacks, the Commissioner said.