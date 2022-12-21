European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski makes some interesting observations. His comments chime with what a lot of Irish farmers would like to read from a person in this position. But while his words seem to offer hope that Ireland can be different to other EU states, Irish farmers are already feeling the brunt of a generalised EU policy.

Organics is being sold hard. It might be a positive income option for some Irish farmers, but the Commissioner is right that it’s not just about more organic area. It’s about developing organic premiums and markets. This is in contrast to the cart-before-horse track we are on in Ireland – get them in, see what happens, and let the area subsidy paper over the cracks.