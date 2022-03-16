The CSO has said that fertiliser costs have more than doubled in the 12 months from January 2021. \ Philip Doyle

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is “receptive to proposals” that may pose solutions to the input cost and availability challenges to the agri-food sector, Colm Markey MEP has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Commissioner is also “not averse” to the introduction of schemes which would see the production of grain and fodder maintained rather than falling as a result of heightened fertiliser prices across the EU, Markey said.

The MEP and dairy farmer’s comments came after he sat down with the Commissioner on Tuesday to discuss Irish concerns around fertiliser prices.

'Emergency situation'

“We are in an emergency situation and, as such, we need an emergency package, not just a few measures,” stated Markey.

“Food security has become a priority and when I asked the Commissioner whether the objectives of the CAP strategic plan could be re-evaluated somewhat, he did seem to give a recognition that this could be the case.

“I asked him to look at an emergency plan and it was something he seemed open to,” the MEP went on, before adding that “flexibility” was needed for member states to implement measures detailed in the new CAP’s national plans.

The Commissioner announced on Wednesday that a communication addressing the response from Brussels to "growing challenges in the agri-food sector" would be released next week.

Crisis reserve

The possibility of mobilising the crisis reserve was also discussed in the meeting.

Delivering funds from the reserve would be “tricky”, as agreement would be needed across member states, Markey said.

The €500m envelope was also not “a huge amount” when spread out across the EU’s farming sector, he commented.

For context, this week’s Irish Farmers Journal reports that a €100m emergency support package is being sought by the Irish pig sector to “rescue” pig farmers from an income crisis.

Productivity proposals

Markey said that the Commissioner was “not averse” to hearing proposals which may sustain productivity on farms through the current disruptions to the supply and cost of key farm inputs.

Although the Commissioner may be in favour of some of these suggestions, the support of other commissioners would be needed to deliver the funding needed to support these measures.

One of the proposals discussed in the MEP’s meeting was ensuring that fertiliser production was scaled up across the EU to allow farmers access to nitrogen in the short to medium term.

Markey offered suggestions which included the planting of cover crops and supporting advisory services in providing farmers with guidance on navigating the high-cost environment of the 2022 silage and grain growing seasons.

The linking-together of different actors within the sector would be needed for forage supplies to be fully utilised, he added, as co-operation between “growers” and “takers” of fodder would ensure forage crops are not left standing in tillage ground.