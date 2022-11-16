While the launch of the fertiliser communication grabbed the headlines in Brussels last week, the commissioner’s comments about CAP funding are at least as important for farmers.
Speaking at a special meeting of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee to mark 60 years of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said that the 0.4% of GDP spent on the CAP budget wasn’t enough to sustain the food security of the EU after 2027.
