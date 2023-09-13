European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski has proposed using EU funds to subsidise the cost of transporting Ukrainian grain across land to ports in EU countries.

The proposal comes as Russia continues to attack Black Sea ports used by Ukraine to export its grain and oilseed, with the Commissioner saying that traditional export routes through the sea have been “completely blocked” since July.

In May 2022, the EU opened up solidarity lanes, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through the EU by land and with slimmed down border checks across routes not typically used by Ukrainian exporters after Black Sea exporting became risky.

Between May 2022 and July 2023, some 44m tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related agri-food goods have been exported through the lanes.

To compensate farmers in neighbouring EU countries, the European Commission mobilised €156m of CAP crisis reserve funds.

This EU funding was bulked up with state aid - national funds - totalling €3bn for Poland’s farmers, €343m for Bulgaria’s, €305m for Hungary’s, €100m for Slovakia’s and €44m for farmers in Romania.

Commissioner Wojciechowski stated to MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday that Russia is “using food as a weapon” by “systematically attacking” grain shipping infrastructure.

“Therefore, I have presented a proposal which will be tomorrow discussed on the co-ordination platform which will financially support this additional cost of transit,” he said.

“According to Ukrainian calculations, it requires between €20/t [and] €40/t to compensate the additional cost of transport.

“This is very important to diversify the transit connection, because the main road is [through] Romania but there is a chance also to use Baltic ports, to use Adriatic ports, but this involves additional financial costs.”

He maintained that the “transit of Ukrainian grain does not create challenges” within the EU and that there “is no evidence to suggest the contrary”.

From a “mid-term perspective”, the Commissioner stated that “we have also been looking at infrastructure investment to improve land connections to Ukraine”.

This is in addition to the over €1bn in funding for “road and rail and border crossings along the solidarity lanes” received from sources including the Commission, the World Bank and the the European Investment Bank.

