Donal O' Leary

Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski's response to farming issues raised by MEP Billy Kelleher in Strasbourg this week were "less than satisfactory", according to the Fianna Fáil MEP.

Top of Kelleher's agenda in the European Parliament was lowering both farm input costs for farmers and food prices for consumers.

Firstly, Kellher pressed Wojciechowski on how the Commission will address the immediate cost of basic inputs such as fertiliser.

"Farm input costs have risen by about 24%. Farmers cannot sustain such increases without these additional costs being passed onto the consumer – something no one wants to have to do," he said.

Imports

The Commission, he added, must come forward with a strategy to replace imports of soya, maize and oilseed, used to feed animals for meat and dairy production, with proteins grown within the EU.

"This will reduce our dependence, reduce transport costs and make them cheaper for everyone.

“Finally, I asked the Commissioner why no real, tangible impact assessments have been carried out on the Farm to Fork Strategy, the Biodiversity Strategy and ultimately the Green Deal with regards to how their implementation could affect food prices for citizen," he said.

Wondering

"I am left wondering if the European Commission actually has a strategy to support farmers and ultimately consumers in Ireland and the other 26 Member States.

“Without a proper strategy, with a view to lowering input costs, ending our dependence on imports and understanding how policies might affect future food costs, I am deeply worried about food inflation over the next year or two,” concluded Kelleher.