A “common sense” approach is needed for the national fertiliser database, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has warned.

IFA environment and rural affairs chair Paul O’Brien said his association is seeking changes to the national fertiliser database “to ensure it is fit for purpose and user-friendly for farmers”.

O’Brien highlighted that the new fertiliser database sets out “very tight and potentially unworkable timelines for farmers this autumn”.

“We need much more flexibility and further discussions to develop a workable system,” he insisted.

Database

The IFA reminded farmers that if they want to buy fertiliser, including lime, after 1 September, they must register on agfood.ie. Furthermore, as things stand, all farmers must enter closing stocks by mid-October, even if no fertiliser is present on the property.

Fertiliser, including lime purchased after 1 September, must register on agfood.ie.

The IFA environment and rural affairs chair explained that this “mid-October deadline is going to prove very challenging, particularly for farmers who will need assistance in registering”.

O’Brien urged the Department that “extending this deadline makes sense and will ensure farmers have the time to comply with this requirement”.

Rules

Farmers who import fertilisers from Northern Ireland (NI) are also encouraged by the Department of Agriculture to register as fertiliser economic operators.

Due to the price difference with the south in 2023, there was a significant increase in the amount of fertiliser imported from NI, the IFA pointed out.

O’Brien said this “process of registering to import fertiliser directly must be kept as simple as possible”.

“We are seeking a meeting with Department officials to raise the above issues and ensure a more common sense approach is taken,” he concluded.