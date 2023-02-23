The mart resumed trading last Saturday with an entry of over 450 sheep.

Mountbellew Mart's Oliver Noone said the mart committee was heartened by the reaction from the local community in raising the required €180,000 in funds to resume trading on Saturday.

“We have been trading since 1989 and the mart has established itself as an integral part of the community, providing not only livestock auction services to buyers and sellers from Connacht and beyond, but also a crucial social outlet for the local and farming communities.

"The mart is a significant and much appreciated attractor of footfall to the village on sales days.

“People have been understanding of the fact the temporary suspension related to an ongoing deficit due to an historical bad debt incurred over a decade ago as a result of two major defaulters and were keen to help get the mart back up and running.

"The support of the local business community of Mountbellew, our strong customer network and local representative TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who worked tirelessly on behalf of Mountbellew Mart, were pivotal to ensuring that the mart returned to trading last Saturday”.

Ronan Collins and Eamonn Moran.

Eamonn Moran, Clonberne, Co Galway

“It is great to be back up and running, and the positive reaction of farmers dropping off sheep here this morning is testament to the community spirit that has been evident in abundance over the last two weeks.

“There are farmers and buyers that have been trading in the mart since it opened and it is an important sales outlet for sheep and cattle in the area. Live sales are a vital part of ensuring competition in the trade.”

Ronan Collins, Ballygar, Co Galway

“When you look around here today you can see why the mart is popular and got such strong backing.

"There are many local farmers that are maybe not comfortable in travelling further afield to other marts and a Saturday sale is definitely popular with many part-time farmers, both from a selling or buying point of view.”