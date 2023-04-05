Power is transmitted to the ground through a ZF six-speed powershift transmission which provides torque converter lock-up in all gears for silage work.

Anthony Reynolds runs a mixed farming enterprise alongside an agricultural contracting business in Co Longford. Based just outside Edgeworthstown, Anthony provides a contracting service within 40km of his yard.

With a herd of 40 suckler cows, he also runs a calf-to-beef enterprise, finishing in the region of 100 cattle each year. Depending on the year, he grows up to 200 acres of cereals. The cereal requirement of the livestock diet is retained from the farm’s tillage enterprise. The only feedstuff bought in is some maize which is added to the finishing ration. Contracting services revolve largely around pit silage work, slurry and tillage/grassland reseeding duties.

“We run six tractors, [with] four John Deeres, while the two newest tractors are Massey Fergusons, which was down to a change in local dealership. We’re at silage since the 1980s. We’re also at slurry for years, and started offering umbilical work over 10 years ago, which is an important part of the business today. We do a lot of reseeding, and offer all variations and associated services such as spraying. The business was initially started by my father Tom, and I run it today alongside my wife Sylvia.

In 2020, Anthony decided to make the move to the new 419S.

“In terms of silage cutting, my father started off with a Krone silage wagon, moved to a Kidd double-chop harvester and then on to a Kidd crop chop 90, which was a precision chop harvester, a similar machine to a JF 900 at the time. In 1992, we bought a new Pöttinger MEX 6 before moving to a JF 1100 in the mid-1990s. We ran a few of these over the years, before moving to our first self-propelled in 2002, which was a Claas 840. This was updated for a new Claas Jaguar 870 in 2007,” explained Anthony.

History with loaders

“We started off pushing up silage with a tractor and buck rake. We then moved to a Massey Ferguson 50HX, which would have been the replacement for the MF 50B. In 1995 we bought our first JCB loader. It was a one-year-old 412S. This was upgraded again in 1999 for another 412S. In 2009, we made the jump to a new 416S.

“This was the best machine we’ve ever had in the yard. The first week it landed it had one faulty sensor which was fixed in five minutes. Other than that, we never had to put as much as a spanner on it. It served over 7,000 hours for us and was seriously reliable.

The 419S is powered by a 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder engine which has 195hp on tap.

“We demoed a 418S around 2016, but I didn’t like it. It was predominantly the joystick that put me off it. We looked at upgrading again in 2020 and went for a new 419S. We felt the flagship 435S was too big for the tasks we needed a loader for. We have always been big fans of the JCB loaders and the high power to weight ratio, and never seriously considered anything else.”

New loader

In 2020, Anthony decided to make the move to the new 419S. “We use the 419S predominately to push up over 2,000 acres of silage annually, but it’s worked all year round, from loading grain and straw to feeding cattle over the winter months. We generally use it for around 700 hours each year. We opted for 620/70 R26 tyres, and run it on duals for silage work. It was a big step up from the 416S.”

JCB 419S

The first JCB 419S loaders arrived in Ireland just in time for the silage season in 2017. The 419S replaced the 418S, which was a short-lived model, only in production from 2013-2016. The 418S didn’t carry the same reputation as the renowned 416S, which was built from 1995 up to 2012.

The 419S is powered by a 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder engine. It was initially offered with 183hp, which was extended by 6% to 195hp when the engine went to Stage V in 2020.

Power is transmitted to the ground through a ZF six-speed powershift transmission which provides torque converter lock-up in all gears for silage work, and offers a top road speed of up to 48km/h.

Much of JCB’s popularity in Irish contractors’ silage outfits over the years has been its high power to weight ratio, and pit capabilities. The 419S is no different. The 195hp delivered by the six-pot engine is well matched to the loader’s 10,807kg, offering a power-to-weight ratio of 17.6hp per tonne.

The auto lube is a gift, according to Anthony.

With the 419S, JCB are using a ZF transmission, Rexroth pumps and a Parker valve block.

The move from the 418S to the 419S saw the loader gain a bit of bulk, particularly in the chassis which was heavily re-worked and lengthened by 300mm. For greater load ratings and to allow larger tyres, the 419S saw JCB do away with its own axles, and move to heavier-duty ZF units. The shovel can be shod on up to 750/65 R26s tyres (previously 620mm tyres).

The axles feature limited slip differentials as standard. A manual or automatic differential locking axle can be specified. On the 419S, JCB uses Rexroth pumps and a Parker valve block.

Cab

The Command Plus cab is 15% bigger than the previous design, and probably was one of the more notable developments in the transition. Its capabilities include in-cab adjustment of auxiliary oil flow, the speed at which the boom suspension engages, and timing intervals for the auto-reversing engine fan to suit different conditions. It also features an integrated remote reversing camera display. The central joystick features a thumb-operated shuttle switch and provide proportional control of all loader functions.

The Command Plus cab is 15% bigger than the previous cab design.

“The difference in the cab moving from the 416S to the 419S was like night and day. The Command Plus cab offers far more room to work in. It’s also hugely comfortable, with a great seat. You would be a lot fresher after doing a day’s work in the 419S.

“In terms of visibility, I think it’s much better to the side and to the rear of the machine. However, the seating position is further back and I think it offers reduced visibility to the front wheels.

“The cab is very well laid out. Everything is very accessible. The single lever joystick looks after all linkage and third service controls.

“It offers serious LED illumination from the working lights, but I think the quality of the LED lights may be an issue. I’ve had to replace four or five of them so far,” Anthony added.

"You would be a lot fresher after doing a day’s work in the 419S".

“Overall, I’m very happy with the loader. I drive it myself at silage duties. It’s a serious piece of kit on a pit of silage. I’d say it will climb the pit twice as quick as my previous 416S.

“It’s also easier on fuel, despite offering more horsepower. It offers super ground clearance which is very important when climbing and coming off steep pits.

“With the exception of a few things such as the paintwork, the illumination of the road lights and the poor longevity of the LED work lights, I’m very happy with the loader and how it’s performing.

“I’m a big fan of the transmission, and the power the engine transmits. It’s never left wanting more power.

“I generally carry out 99% of the pit work in second gear, which works well for pushing and climbing.

“In terms of hydraulics, again it’s considerably ahead of the 416S. We’ve clocked over 2,000 trouble-free hours on the shovel to date, and will be sticking with it for the foreseeable future,” concluded Anthony.

Model: 419S.

Engine: 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder engine.

Horsepower: 195hp.

Transmission: ZF six-speed powershift.

Operating weight: 10,807kg.

Fuel tank: 250l.

List price: €195,000 plus VAT.